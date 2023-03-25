CASA hosts skate night to kick-off spring break

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It is officially spring break for students all over the state!
One local organization helped roll in the week with a skate night!
On Saturday, the Vigo County CASA hosted its first-ever spring break skate night at the Wigwam Skate and Event Center.
The event was for all children in CASA's program.
Not only was it to kick-off the week-long vacation, it was also about preparing for the month of April. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Organizers say activities like this are super important for a child's mental health.
"The hardest part when a child is going through a situation like this is just being a kid and not worrying about anything. This is that oppurtunity to give them that chance to come be a kid and not worry about anything. Not think about labels, not think about what's going to happen," Casa Director Glenna Cheesman said.
This is the first of three private events for children in the CASA program.