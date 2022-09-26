CASA has a pair of family fun events planned

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Court-Appointed Special Advocates - or CASA has several family fun events happening next month.
On October 9, CASA is hosting a free movie night at the Moonlight Drive-In.
The first 50 cars into the event will receive a free bucket of popcorn and other surprises.
Gates will open at 6:00 for a car show. The movie follows at 7:45.
Trunk or Treat
Then on October 24, it's Trunk or Treat night. You can join the fun at casa's facilities on Oak Street in Terre Haute.
CASA is asking for donations of candy.