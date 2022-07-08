 Skip to main content
Cars, food and music: Free weekend event set to benefit 12 Points

  • Updated
 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll have the chance to check out a charity car show on Saturday.

It's happening from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. at Collett Park on 7th Street in Terre Haute.

The free event is expected to have around 200 cars. The top rides in the show will take home unique trophies.

Once you're done checking out the cars, there will be things like food, music and a 50/50 raffle.

It benefits the 12 Points Revitalization non-profit organization.

"So, all of the funding just goes right back into the community and just makes the area and whole town a lot nicer," Jennifer Mullen, the President of 12 Points Revitalization, said.

