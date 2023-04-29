Carlisle man arrested after police chase in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man is behind bars after a police chase in Parke County Friday evening.
Rockville Police and deputies with the Parke County Sheriff's Office were actively looking for Drew A. Burger (33) of Carlisle. He was wanted for parole violation.
Just after 5:30 p.m., officers stopped a car on U.S. Highway 41 and Sassafras Drive on the south side of Rockville after seeing Burger in the passenger seat.
Police said the driver exited the car, but Burger climbed over the console, got into the driver's seat and drove off northbound.
Officers said Burger threw methamphetamine from the car as he fled. He ran off the road and hit a fence east of Marshall, Ind., on County Road 350 North. That's where he was taken into custody.
Police said they found a large amount of meth in Burger's possession, in addition to what was found along the road.
He was arrested for the parole violation warrant and faces additional charges for resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice and a number of drug charges.
He's being held in the Parke County Jail with no bond.