Carbon sequestration discussion continues this week - when and where you can attend

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The discussion on carbon sequestration continues this week.
We've told you before, Wabash Valley Resources plans to inject carbon dioxide underground. Wells would be located in both Vigo and Vermillion counties. Several public meetings have already been held...and highly attended!
There will be another punblic meeting on September 13th at 6:30pm. It will be at South Vermillion High School auditorium. That's at 776 Wildcat Dr. Clinton, Indiana.
Some state officials are expected to attend as well.