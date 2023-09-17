Car of missing woman, human remains found in Parke County

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Human remains and the car of a missing Parke County woman have been found near Rockville.

Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier was notified of the discovery Sunday evening.

He said a local realtor was showing a property to potential buyers in rural Rockville when they saw a 2007 Ford Focus that belonged to Betty Jane Capps. It was down an embankment 200 yards off the road.

Human remains were also found near the vehicle.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Capps in July. She was last seen in Mecca, Ind., on June 29.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office had conducted searches utilizing drones, fixed wing aircraft and off road vehicles earlier this summer. Several area bodies of water were also searched by Indiana Conservation Officers using sonar.

The human remains found Sunday have not been identified by authorities.

Parke County deputies, Indiana State Police Crime Scene and the Parke County Coroner’s Office are on scene continuing the investigation.

News 10 will provide updates as they become available.