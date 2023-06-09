 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Saturday for all Indiana counties...

Smoke, fine particulate, and possibly ozone levels are expected
to be in the Yellow or Orange levels, meaning moderate to
potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Car crashes into Brazil fast food restaurant, man arrested

Subway Crash

Car crashes into Brazil Subway 

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County business is undergoing repairs after police say a man crashed into it.

It happened around 10:30 Friday morning. Police say a man driving a passenger car somehow crashed into the Brazil Subway restaurant.

They say the car went through windows and hit tables in the restaurant. Thankfully no customers nor workers were injured.

Brazil Police say the driver then took off. They later found the suspected driver.

News 10 has learned Eric Bendsza was arrested on Friday. He faces charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

