Car crashes into Brazil fast food restaurant, man arrested

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County business is undergoing repairs after police say a man crashed into it.
It happened around 10:30 Friday morning. Police say a man driving a passenger car somehow crashed into the Brazil Subway restaurant.
They say the car went through windows and hit tables in the restaurant. Thankfully no customers nor workers were injured.
Brazil Police say the driver then took off. They later found the suspected driver.
News 10 has learned Eric Bendsza was arrested on Friday. He faces charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.