Candles museum looks to hold event for Jewish Day of Holocaust Remembrance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – April 28 is Yom Hashoah, the Jewish Day of Holocaust Remembrance.
It serves as a day to remember the millions of Jewish people who were killed during WWII.
Candles Holocaust Museum is making sure you take a moment to learn and remember.
The museum will be open from 10 A.M. until 4 P.M. on Thursday.
There will be a candle lighting ceremony and guest speaker at 5 P.M.
Jean Kristeller will share her family’s story.
Admission is free and open to the public.
You can attend in person or attend via zoom. You can register on the Candles website.