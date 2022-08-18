CANDLES launches up new exhibit honoring late founder Eva Kor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CANDLES Holocaust Museum has unveiled a new exhibit panel highlighting Eva Kor's activism.
The vinyl panel has photos of Eva's various activities throughout the years. It also includes four artifacts.
Eva was a Holocaust survivor.
She ended up in Terre Haute and founded the museum as a way to educate others.
You can see the panel for yourself. The museum is open to the public Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Hours are 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
It will cost $7 per person to get in.