CANDLES hosts upcoming performance that will help you take a step back in time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CANDLES Holocaust Museum will be putting on a special performance soon.
"The Letters from Anne and Martin" is a thought-provoking play coming to stages across Indiana.
It's a show that reflects on the writings of Anne Frank and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The play will tell a tale of two people from different times and places, both dreaming of a unified world.
It's all a part of CANDLES' annual fundraiser, "An Evening of Life." There will be several shows, but the main event will be in Indianapolis.
"It's $125 per person. Not only will the play be there, we'll be honoring some teachers and students throughout the state that night as well. So, looking forward to that," the museum's executive director, Troy Fears, said.
It will be at the Indiana Historical Society in Indianapolis on October 12.
Locally, the performance will be shown at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on October 10 in Hatfield Hall.
You can sign up to attend online here.