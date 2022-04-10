Candles Holocaust Museum to host upcoming gala

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Candles Holocaust Museum is planning on hosting a gala this fall, but first they are looking for your feedback.
This would be the first gala for the museum in several years. Staff with the museum say it's a time to say thank you to board members and volunteers.
It's also a time of celebration and recognizing the accomplishments of the museum over the past year.
The plan is to host the gala at the Indiana Historical Society on October 22. Details are still in the works but they want to hear from the community on suggestions for this year's gala.
Take the quick survey by clicking here.