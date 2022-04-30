Candles Holocaust Museum remembers Eva Kor's time as Indy 500 Grand Marshal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was a day of remembrance at Candles Holocaust Museum. The community gathered to honor one very special woman for her very special role.
Eva Kor was chosen as the Indy 500 Grand Marshal in 2017. Her son, Alex Kor, says that it was a dream come true for her. It was a way for her to show her Indy pride, and spread her powerful message to new audiences.
Alex Kor told stories of that day and showed pictures from the 500 festival parade.
He says this event was a way to keep his mother's life and legacy alive.
"For me, five years after this happened, and almost three years since my mom passed away...it means a lot to me that people are still talking about my mother, and that this type of event allows people to remember really good times," Alex Kor said.
Current Indy 500 Festival Princess, Kate Grabowski shared some history on the Indy 500.
Folks also had the opportunity to admire a 500 festival pace car onsite!