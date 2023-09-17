CANDLES Holocaust Museum invites you out to a book talk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local museum invites you to meet a well-known author.
The CANDLES Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute is hosting an in-person book talk with author Nancy Segal. She will be showcasing her latest book called The Twin Children of the Holocaust: Stolen Childhood and the Will to Survive.
The museum's founder Eva Kor was a twin in the Holocaust herself and is featured in the book.
"Nancy, the author, was able to go to Auschwitz in 1985 with Eva and other twins for a reunion for twins. This book kinda details that trip and talks about what twins are up to these days and how their life was after Auschwitz," said Troy Fears, executive director of CANDLES.
The book talk will be on September 23rd at 4:00 p.m. at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum. That's at 1532 South 3rd Street in Terre Haute.