Candles Holocaust Museum honors Walter Sommers with virtual memorial

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community came together to honor a very special man on Sunday.
The Candles Holocaust Museum hosted a virtual memorial in honor of Walter Sommers. Sommers was a long-time friend and docent of Candles. He was also a U.S. veteran and a Holocaust survivor.
He lived here in Terre Haute, where he educated people on how Hitler rose to power.
He passed away earlier this year at the impressive age of 101 years old.
On Sunday, loved ones shared fond memories and spoke about his life. They say his memory will live on.