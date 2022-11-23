Candles Holocaust Museum asks for your help making an Eva Kor exhibit a reality

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Candles Holocaust Museum is asking for your help to bring a new exhibit to life.
On Tuesday, we told you about the collection of scarves that once belonged to museum founder Eva Kor".
The exhibit also features one of Kor's iconic outfits.
Candles hopes to raise enough money to put the outfit in a glass display case. The museum's executive director, Troy Fears, says any donation will help.
"Any money that does come in, no matter how big or small, will go towards this exhibit and helping us preserve this legacy," Fears said.
The museum needs about $3,000 to complete the exhibit.
if you're interested in donating, click here.