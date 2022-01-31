Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center wants to help you travel to Poland this summer

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all teachers and students ages 18 and older!
Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center is now offering an amazing opportunity for the summer of 2022!
Through education, Candles shines a light on the story of the Holocaust, Eva Kor, and other survivors.
This summer, they will travel to Poland to experience Eva's journey through her audio tour, visit authentic sites, and witness the power of forgiveness.
Now, they are offering three 3,000 scholarships for students and two 2,000 scholarships for teachers.
Organizers say this experience is even more special because although Eva is no longer with us -- a part of her lives on in the tour.
This tour that we're doing in June is a GPS led audio tour, and so you will walk up to certain buildings, areas, and it will pop her voice in your ear. So, we're really excited about that," Candles Executive Director Troy Fears said.
The deadline to apply is February 25th at 4 p.m. eastern.
Click here for more information on how to apply.