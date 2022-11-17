Candlelight Vigil is honoring transgender lives lost to violence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Sunday is Transgender Day of Remembrance. It's a time to remember those who have lost their lives to violence and honor their memories. Now, one local community is taking time to honor this day.
On Thursday night, the Pride Center of Terre Haute hosted a special Candlelight Vigil. This is all part of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
According to recent data, this last year was the deadliest year for violence against transgender people on record. Data shows 375 people were killed worldwide.
Now the local community is honoring each of the 375 taken too soon.
Organizers say it's important to have a space to remember these individuals.
"Our goal here is to bring attention to this matter and bring attention to the fact that this targeted violence is happening," Kiran Nyx, a graduate assistant with the LGBTQ+ Student Resource Center, said. "But most of all, [it's important] to remember the names of those who were here but are now gone from us."
The Pride Center is now preparing for a big weekend of Friendsgivings. On Friday, there will be a Friendsgiving from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. And on Saturday, there is a Friendsgiving specifically for local teens in the area.