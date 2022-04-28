Candidates in Clay County Sheriff race share their experiences, ideas for role

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County has four candidates to choose from for its next sheriff.
The candidates are Josh Clarke, William Nevill, Sam Stearley, and Brison Swearingen. All four candidates are running as Republican. Each candidate has years of experience in law enforcement.
Swearingen has been with the sheriff's office for 17 years and currently serves as a patrol sergeant.
Nevill also currently serves in the sheriff's office as a detective. He's been with the office since 2011. He said as sheriff he would focus on ridding the county of drugs, helping rehabilitate those formerly incarcerated, and giving the community a voice.
"Coffee with a cop is what I call it," Nevill said of a community outreach program he hopes to implement. "Once a month, we pick a different place, a local restaurant, and the community can come out and tell what's going on at the Sherriff's Department and any concerns that they have. They can voice it there and be heard."
Other candidates have been listening to the community too. Stearley has spent 35 years with the Indiana State Police in various positions, including his current role as a supervisor. He wants to use this experience to tackle internal issues at the office.
"One thing that Indiana State Police does better than most agencies is provide structure," Stearley said. "I've heard complaints from citizens and deputies that work there about internal issues going on and that needs to be addressed."
Similar to Stearley and Nevill, Clarke also wants to tackle drugs and community outreach. But, he believes his current position as deputy and over twenty years of experience will help him complete other duties the job requires.
"Operating a multimillion dollar facility is very important and being fiscally conservative is very important," Clarke said. "Having that experience gives me the ability to move forward. We've made mistakes along our way, but making those mistakes has also taught me what we can do better."
News 10 reached out to Swearingen for an interview, but he did not respond.
