Candidates for governor speak with WTHI-TV about controversial legislation aimed at LGBTQ+ Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The current Indiana legislative session is in its final couple of weeks after months of discussion about critical issues, including controversial legislation targeting young LGBTQ+ Hoosiers.

Throughout the session, LGBTQ+ individuals and allies have demonstrated at the statehouse to show concern over a handful of bills. Advocates for the bills have said they want to protect children and teens but opponents feel the legislation harms the mental well-being of young people.

The Senate has passed House Bill 1608 with amendments, returning it to the House before Governor Eric Holcomb could consider it. The bill prohibits human sexuality instruction in schools from pre-kindergarten through third grade and also requires schools to notify parents of their children's requests for name and pronounce preferences. Advocates for the bill say parents should be the ones to lead sensitive discussions related to sexuality.

Gov. Holcomb has signed Senate Bill 480, banning gender-affirming surgical and medical care for minors. The new law prohibits puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender-related surgeries for children and teens who are transitioning. Advocates have said the law will prevent young Hoosiers from making life-altering decisions that they are too young to fully understand. Instead, they want those individuals to seek counseling. The law also stops gender-affirming care for current patients. During testimony, transgender teenagers told lawmakers they'd face mental crises if they have to stop their treatments. Locally, people protested at the Vigo County Courthouse after lawmakers passed the legislation.

News 10 interviewed two of the three Republican candidates for governor about various topics impacting Hoosiers, including legislation from this session. WTHI-TV spoke with Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. We asked each candidate about their message to LGBTQ+ Hoosiers at a time when many feel alienated by state leaders.

"I think if you look at our policies, of the teacher investment program and the Indiana Main Street initiative, even our regional cities policy, this is going to benefit everybody," Doden told WTHI-TV. "We are really focused on making sure every Hoosier has the chance to live out the American dream in the way that my family was able to live out the American dream."

"What we have to be sure as Governor, is that every Hoosier is respected. While we may not agree with each other, we have to be respectful - and recognize and understand that we are each unique individuals, and that's what adds to the beauty of the world," Crouch told WTHI-TV. "So, while legislators are representing their constituents and they are taking votes on how they believe their constituents feel, we cannot disrespect or devalue any human being."

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun's campaign did not agree to a time for an interview.