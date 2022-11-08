Candidate left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts - here's what both candidates said about the problem as the clerk is yet to respond

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local race is drawing attention because of this ballot issue.
That race is for Indiana House District 45.
Independent candidate Cody Alsman was not listed. That race is against Republican incumbent Bruce Borders.
This is only the case in three precincts that are in southern Vigo County: It impacts Linton, Prairie Creek and Prairieton Townships.
The error was confirmed to News 10 by a Vigo county election board representative Tuesday afternoon.
They said they were made aware of the mishap after a call from the staff at News 10.
In the wake of what's happened, we talked to both Alsman and Borders.
Alsman says he plans on pushing the issue through the Secretary of State's office in Indianapolis depending on the results.
Borders says he was surprised when he first learned about the issue.
He says he ultimately can't do anything to fix it, which will be the state's responsibility.
"I appreciate all the support we had, and thanks for coming down. We'll see how it comes out tonight (election night), and then we'll pursue it from there," Alsman said.
We also talked to Boarders. He said, "Elections are run by human beings, and humans do make mistakes. I mean, there's no question about it. On the same token, it does sound like they tried to remedy the situation."
We've also been reaching out to Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman about this issue and the overall voting process throughout the day.
He has yet to respond to us about this issue or and the overall voting process throughout the day.
For its part, our team contacted the Indiana Secretary of State's office in Indianapolis. In an emailed statement, a representative said:
Per Indiana law, there are no automatic recount or contest actions in Indiana. Statehouse candidates can file either a recount or contest with the Indiana Election Division. You can read full details on the process on page 230 of the Indiana Election Administrator's Manuel: Link