Candidate left off of Vigo County ballots

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A candidate for Indiana State Representative was left off of the ballot in Vigo County for the 2022 General Election.
Independent candidate, Cody Alsman, was not listed along with Republican incumbent Bruce Borders in the 45th State Representative race. This impacts three precincts in southern Vigo County; Linton, Prairie Creek, and Prairieton.
Representatives from the Vigo County Election Board confirmed the error Tuesday afternoon. They said they were made aware of the issue Tuesday morning after a call from News 10 staff.
In a joint call to our newsroom, the Democratic and Republican representatives of the Election Board said Alsman should've been included and that it can't be corrected at this point. Voters still have the option to write in a candidate.
Polls close at 6 p.m. (ET) in Indiana in our viewing area.
This is a developing story. We will update the story with statements from the candidates.