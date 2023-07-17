Can a tree be salvaged after it's been damaged by a storm?

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)- Many trees across the Wabash Valley suffered severe damage from a series of storms a few weeks ago. There could be hope for those that were damaged, but still standing.
The Maffioli family got to see firsthand how the severe wind affected their tree. After clearing all the branches and assessing the damage, Don Maffioli had one question on his mind.
"Were concerned about what's going to happen with the tree. Are we going to start to see the rest of the tree die? Is there anything we should do to a big spot on the tree like this," said Maffioli?
There's more tree damage out there than qualified tree companies can handle. "Salmon's Tree Service" has been juggling many calls. Owner Jared Salmon has been clearing out broken limbs and assessing trees for damage.
Salmon says many trees he's inspected weren't salvageable, but even if a tree isn't totally destroyed, it may still pose a threat.
"Like a person getting a wound on themselves. The tree's trying to compartmentalize itself over, but it takes years, so in the meantime, there's bacteria or whatever that can get in there," said Salmon.
Salmon says all trees are different, so you'll want to assess the severity of the wounds if there are major broken limbs and the overall health of the tree. The smaller the issue, the easier it is for the tree to heal.
"You try to let a wound heal naturally, but if it's too big of a wound, a tree is just not going to have the energy to compartmentalize over," said Salmon.
Salmon says local arborists can recommend what next steps you need to take.
"You can do cabling. You can thin leaning branches that are going towards the structures, taking the dead, the broken out," said Salmon.
Maffioli hopes he doesn't have to say goodbye to what's remaining.
"A tree this size, I'm not sure about the age of the tree this size, but I would hate to see something happen to it when I could have done something different to prevent it from dying if I can," said Maffioli.
Salmon also advises people to take percaution when hanging around any broken limbs or branches that haven't come down yet.