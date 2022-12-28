Camping fees to increase for holidays in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Camping trips to Vigo County parks will cost you a little more. This is because the vendor that runs the county's system increased camping prices by a few dollars.
Holiday rates will increase by about $5 a day at all three county parks. The rates will remain the same in the regular season.
A booking fee will also increase from $1 to $3. The superintendent, Adam Grossman, says the increases will help with finances.
"Our vendor has costs associated with hiring and inflation, and things cost us money. We've run out of money earlier this year than we ever have ever run out, so things are just costing more money," Grossman said.