Campgrounds at McCormick's Creek to remain closed indefinitely after tornado

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The devastating impacts of the deadly March 31 tornado are still being felt.
In Owen County, McCormick's Creek State Park" has announced its campground will be closed indefinitely.
An EF-3 tornado hit the park. It suffered severe damage, and two people were killed.
Crews have been working tirelessly to clean up and repair the entire park.
Unfortunately, the campground's infrastructure suffered significant damage.
Roads and utilities have all been impacted.
Due to the damage, the campground in the park remains closed indefinitely. A post on the park's social media page says nearly all facilities need repair, reconstruction or evaluation.
See the full status of the park below:
FACILITY STATUS:
• Family cabins, Camp McCormick, and Camp NaWaKwa are open and available for rental. Those with reservations impacted by storm damage are being contacted. camp.IN.gov
• Shelters and recreation buildings are open except for Beech Grove Shelter and Friendly Recreation Building. camp.IN.gov
• The campground remains closed. For your safety and the safety of park staff, please respect all closure signs.
•The park pool is open for the season.
TRAILS:
• Trail 1 (McCormick’s Cove Nature Preserve): Trail 1 is open.
• Trail 2 (Statehouse Quarry): Trail 2 received significant damage and is closed. Please do not go past the closure signs.
• Trail 3 (McCormick’s Creek Waterfall): Trail 3 is accessible to view the waterfall, but the wooden trail structure is damaged. Please do not go past the closure signs.
• Trail 4 (Fire Tower): Trail 4 is open. The fire tower is undamaged and open.
• Trail 5 (Wolf Cave Nature Preserve): Trail 5 received significant damage and is closed. Please do not go past the closure signs.
• Trail 6 in the campground is closed.
• Trails 7 and 10 (Canyon Rim, Creek, and McCormick’s Cove Nature Preserve): These trails received significant damage to trail structures. Please do not go past the closure signs.
• Trail 8 (Accessible Trail): A portion of this trail from the pool/nature center area is open, but it is closed beyond Pine Bluff Shelter where it leads to the campground and to Trail 5 and Wolf Cave.
• Trail 9 (Deer Run/Peden Farmstead): Trail 9 is open.