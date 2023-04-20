Campaign 2023: Meet the District Five City Council Candidates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Election Day is just weeks away and News10 is making sure you know the faces who could be on your ballot.
News10's Caitlin Hunt sat down with those in contested city council races and asked them the same questions:
-Do you like the direction the city of Terre Haute is moving toward?
-What do you think is the biggest issue in your district? How will you solve it?
-What is the biggest issue in the city? How will you solve it?
No matter who wins, a new face will be added to the Terre Haute City Council in District 5. All three candidates are hoping to spruce up their district, which includes the historic 12 Points neighborhood.
Retired teacher and historian Ralph Leck said he has the vision to do just that. Leck is proposing a riverwalk in the area that would connect District 5 to surrounding districts. He believes making the city more bikeable and walkable will make the city better for everyone.
"Parks are the best part of Terre Haute," he said. "We need to invest in a signature park and stop dumping money into massive, huge projects that don't really benefit the majority of Terre Hauteans."
Jim Chalos previously spent 12 years as an at-large council member. Now, he wants to serve his home district. He too wants to develop the 12 Points area, protect Collette Park and create better infrastructure in the area. City-wide, he'd like to work on bringing in more jobs to raise the standard of living.
"We need to bring people together," Chalos said. "Maybe do a better job of putting together a comprehensive plan of where we want to go. If you look at a lot of communities, they have comprehensive plans that take them five, ten, fifteen, 20 years, 40 years into the future."
Jimmie Jeffers also sees the need to work on neighborhood streets to improve the quality of life. If elected, he hopes to bring some more attention to the north end of town. He wants to see more city money evenly distributed across the area. As a retired accountant, he'd also keep a close eye on the use of tax payer's dollars.
"I'm a numbers guy," Jeffers said. "I want the city to focus on efficient and effective use and that will stretch our dollars farther and we can accomplish more with it."