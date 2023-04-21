Campaign 2023: Meet the District 6 City Council Candidates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Election Day is just weeks away and News10 is making sure you know the faces who could be on your ballot.
News10's Caitlin Hunt sat down with those in contested city council races and asked them the same questions:
-Do you like the direction the city of Terre Haute is moving toward?
-What do you think is the biggest issue in your district? How will you solve it?
-What is the biggest issue in the city? How will you solve it?
Three fresh faces are running for the District 6 City Council spot.
Retires middle school teacher Cathy Frakes is one of the candidates. Frakes said taking on a leadership role in her neighborhood watch group sparked interest in local government.
Her goal is to work on neighborhood safety, animal control, sidewalk, and trash issues. But, most importantly, she wants people to feel like they have a voice when they reach out to her.
"I want to get back to the person," she said. "Let them know they're valued, and I'm hearing them."
Fellow candidate Anthony Dinkel has a similar vision. The lifelong Terre Haute resident wants to bring the spirit of collaboration to the council. He's focused on serving the wide variety of economic statuses in the district and working on the issue of blighted properties.
He believes the city is poised for growth, but said the city needs to think ahead to combat other city-wide issues, like population decline.
"Decisions are going to have to be made," he said. "We're going to have to think strategically and think toward the future. Putting plans into place now that's going to serve us ten to twenty years from now."
The third candidate, Jennifer Buttrey Dammann, believes the city is building off the momentum brought by the convention center and soon-to-be casino.
She said as a council member, she'll focus on the quality of life for her constituents. She wants to work on roads, area clean-up, and give families access to more parks.
She also promises to focus on and listen to the people of her district.
"My goal is to listen, learn, and act," she said. "I'm going to listen to the taxpayers and concerned citizens and learn everything that I can. Then, I'm going to act upon that and make the best decision that I can for our community."