Campaign 2023: Meet the District 4 City Council candidates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Election Day is just weeks away and News10 is making sure you know the faces who could be on your ballot.
News10's Caitlin Hunt sat down with those in contested city council races and asked them the same questions:
-Do you like the direction the city of Terre Haute is moving toward?
-What do you think is the biggest issue in your district? How will you solve it?
-What is the biggest issue in the city? How will you solve it?
There are three candidates running to become the councilman in District Four.
Incumbent Todd Nation is hoping to return to his seat after serving on the council for 20 years. He said the city has a lot of feathers in its cap, including area parks and better finances. Still, he said district four could benefit from developing more housing of all types.
"The housing market is at a crossroads," he said. "We need investment in all kinds of housing now. Low-income housing, medium-income housing, and nicer housing, housing people can buy."
Fellow candidate and community member Ryan Carter agrees District Four housing is a major issue. He would like to see more housing options expanded on the north side of the district. He also wishes to see the city move forward at a faster pace.
"It's a snail space," Carter said "It's so slow. We are so behind other little towns. There are little towns doing way more than we are and we're bigger than them. There's no reason why we can't do what other towns are doing."
Indiana State University graduate student Andrew Beddow hopes he can change things with his youthfulness. The Terre Haute native wants to begin a revitalization of the Farington's Grove district, similar to the one in 12 Points.
He also hopes he can steer the city toward obtaining more job opportunities, which will hopefully get younger people to stay and keep the population up.
"I've seen that my peers after they graduate high school or college," Beddow said. "They move out of Terre Haute. I think it's time to get younger people and younger leaders involved to slow that direction of people moving."