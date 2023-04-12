 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Risk Continues Today...

Dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated fire risk
across portions of central Indiana this afternoon. West-southwest
winds will back slightly to southwesterly while increasing today
...peaking around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph this
afternoon. This in combination with relative humidity values as
low as 25 to 30 percent...and dry vegetation...will lead to an
elevated risk of fire spreading quickly. Outdoor burning should be
avoided if possible, and any equipment that could generate sparks
should be handled with extra care.

Campaign 2023: Meet mayoral candidate Pat Goodwin

  • Updated
  • 0
PAT GOODWIN.jpg

Campaign 2023: Meet Pat Goodwin

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Three men are vying to become the next mayor of Terre Haute. News10's Caitlin Hunt sat down with each of them to learn more about them.

All three were asked the same questions:

-Why are you running?

-How will you help the city grow when it comes to jobs, housing, and tourism?

-What's the most pressing issue for the city?

-What makes you the most qualified candidate?

Pat Goodwin is a Democrat running for the office. He's an engineer, a lifetime resident of Terre Haute, and a self-described problem solver.

His goal is to move the community forward and said he can only achieve this with a strong team, which he said he wants to build as soon as he is elected to office.

"I want to see more diversity in those positions," he said. "I'd like to see people who don't necessarily agree with everything I want to accomplish, but has some expertise to bring to the table and new ideas to bring to our community."

Goodwin and his team of advisors will work on growing the city. This does include jobs, housing, and tourism. Goodwin feels the city needs to put work into other aspects of living to draw in more jobs.

"We're going to do things that make our community more attractive, safer, and a better place to live," Goodwin said.

He also believes incentives will draw more private developers to build houses in the city's center. He said Terre Hayre has some great tourism potential by developing the east side into the outdoor recreation center of the Midwest.

Overall, Goodwin said he's laser-focused on developing Terre Haute and said there's no time like the present to get started.

"We can't wait any longer," he said. "We have to have some new direction and take on some new challenges if we're going to move our community forward."

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

Recommended for you