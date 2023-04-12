Campaign 2023: Meet mayoral candidate Pat Goodwin

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Three men are vying to become the next mayor of Terre Haute. News10's Caitlin Hunt sat down with each of them to learn more about them.

All three were asked the same questions:

-Why are you running?

-How will you help the city grow when it comes to jobs, housing, and tourism?

-What's the most pressing issue for the city?

-What makes you the most qualified candidate?

Pat Goodwin is a Democrat running for the office. He's an engineer, a lifetime resident of Terre Haute, and a self-described problem solver.

His goal is to move the community forward and said he can only achieve this with a strong team, which he said he wants to build as soon as he is elected to office.

"I want to see more diversity in those positions," he said. "I'd like to see people who don't necessarily agree with everything I want to accomplish, but has some expertise to bring to the table and new ideas to bring to our community."

Goodwin and his team of advisors will work on growing the city. This does include jobs, housing, and tourism. Goodwin feels the city needs to put work into other aspects of living to draw in more jobs.

"We're going to do things that make our community more attractive, safer, and a better place to live," Goodwin said.

He also believes incentives will draw more private developers to build houses in the city's center. He said Terre Hayre has some great tourism potential by developing the east side into the outdoor recreation center of the Midwest.

Overall, Goodwin said he's laser-focused on developing Terre Haute and said there's no time like the present to get started.

"We can't wait any longer," he said. "We have to have some new direction and take on some new challenges if we're going to move our community forward."