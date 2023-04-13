 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Campaign 2023: Meet incumbent mayor Duke Bennett

  • Updated
  • 0
BENNETT FOR MAYOR.jpg

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Three men are vying to become the next mayor of Terre Haute. News10's Caitlin Hunt sat down with each of them to learn more about them.

Campaign 2023: Meet incumbent mayor Duke Bennett

All three were asked the same questions:

-Why are you running?

-How will you help the city grow when it comes to jobs, housing, and tourism?

-What's the most pressing issue for the city?

-What makes you the most qualified candidate?

The third candidate in the race for Terre Haute mayor is a familiar face. It's incumbent Duke Bennett.

He's been in the position since 2008 and still feels there is work to be done.

"Every four years," he said. "I contemplate am I going to do this again? Am I going to go on a different career path? But, I really feel called to continue to serve the community in this capacity."

Bennett said he's seeing much of his work come o fruition. He said growth is happening in the area when it comes to new jobs and tourism. But, he also recognizes there is an issue with job training and housing in the area.

He plans on tackling these issues by applying for grants and quality-of-life projects.

"You know it's that quality of life for the people who live here today," Bennett said. "And those people you want to attract. We have to invest in our neighborhoods. A lot of these are neighborhood parks. It's infrastructure."

Bennett hopes these projects will entice more people to come to live and work in the area. He said this will be his first order of business if he is re-elected.

Bennett said Terre Haute is moving in the right direction and his years of experience will be needed to keep that momentum.

"It's an exciting time to be around Terre Haute," He said. "Me being part of this as the mayor, I'm just so fortunate to have had the opportunity and I'd like to continue that on for another term."

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

Recommended for you