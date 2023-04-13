Campaign 2023: Meet incumbent mayor Duke Bennett

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Three men are vying to become the next mayor of Terre Haute. News10's Caitlin Hunt sat down with each of them to learn more about them.

All three were asked the same questions:

-Why are you running?

-How will you help the city grow when it comes to jobs, housing, and tourism?

-What's the most pressing issue for the city?

-What makes you the most qualified candidate?

The third candidate in the race for Terre Haute mayor is a familiar face. It's incumbent Duke Bennett.

He's been in the position since 2008 and still feels there is work to be done.

"Every four years," he said. "I contemplate am I going to do this again? Am I going to go on a different career path? But, I really feel called to continue to serve the community in this capacity."

Campaign 2023: Meet mayoral candidate Pat Goodwin Three men are vying to become the next mayor of Terre Haute. Here's what Pat Goodwin has planned if elected.

Campaign 2023: Meet mayoral candidate Brandon Sakbun News10 sat down with the three candidates for Terre Haute mayor. Meet Democratic candidate Brandon Sakbun.

Bennett said he's seeing much of his work come o fruition. He said growth is happening in the area when it comes to new jobs and tourism. But, he also recognizes there is an issue with job training and housing in the area.

He plans on tackling these issues by applying for grants and quality-of-life projects.

"You know it's that quality of life for the people who live here today," Bennett said. "And those people you want to attract. We have to invest in our neighborhoods. A lot of these are neighborhood parks. It's infrastructure."

Bennett hopes these projects will entice more people to come to live and work in the area. He said this will be his first order of business if he is re-elected.

Bennett said Terre Haute is moving in the right direction and his years of experience will be needed to keep that momentum.

"It's an exciting time to be around Terre Haute," He said. "Me being part of this as the mayor, I'm just so fortunate to have had the opportunity and I'd like to continue that on for another term."