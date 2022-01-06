Camp Navigate looking for donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One after-school program is in need of your help!
Camp Navigate is an after-school program for kids kindergarten through fifth grade.
The program focuses on developing leadership skills and teamwork.
Now, the group is asking for the community to donate items for its Camp Navigate Character Store.
The purpose of the store is to reward students on their journey to becoming better leaders.
Organizers say they've already received overwhelming support from the community so far.
"It's a great way for the community to come together and say we believe in this type of incentive for our children and the youth in our community," Eleanor Ramseier, a co-founder of the camp said. "We think this is a great idea so how can we help."
If you want to help, the camp is still looking for gently used toys and other small items.
For more information, you can visit the website here.