Camp Navigate launching initiative to instill positive traits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Camp Navigate is launching an initiative to reward positive behaviors.
Wednesday, the organization received donations from the Duke Energy Foundation and The Hometown Savings Bank. The money will support the new Character Store.
Students will receive 'Camp Navigate Dollars' to use for items or privileges from the Character Store. The money will be rewarded for positive behavioral choices and accomplishments. Students will be able to learn how to earn, save, and spend their money.
Leaders of the organization say the idea was the direct result of the pandemic and its impacts on children. They say according to Oxford Academic, anger, post-traumatic stress disorder and emotional exhaustion have become very common in children post-pandemic with at least 70–90% of kids found to have worsened in at least some aspects of their behavior.
"The ultimate goal is to establish positive characteristics, a solid work ethic, and the understanding of one’s finances by which a child will eventually impact the community through a strong workforce, thus building a stronger and flourishing society," said Camp Navigate in a press release.
Camp Navigate serves more than 150 students at its four after-school care locations and each location will have a store.