Camp Invention teaching kids all about science

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids are having a summer of learning and fun!
Camp Invention is a week-long summer camp all about science. It's hosted by Ivy Tech every year. Campers learn about math, science, and technology while having fun.
The camp is designed for younger kids, from Kindergarten to sixth grade.
Campers get to show of projects they've been working on based on what they learn. This year, many kids were excited to share what they learnt and to invent more.
Camp Invention is over for this year, but you can already sign up for next year's camp! You can find out how to register here.