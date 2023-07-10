Camp Invention inspires young innovators: Here's how you can get your kids involved

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a chance for your kids to become inventors next week. Camp Invention kicks off a week from Monday.
In the camp, kids learn to apply science and math to business ideas. Each day, kids will plan and experiment with new ideas.
Then, they'll create different kinds of toys and inventions. Camp leaders say the best part of camp is watching kids get immersed in their projects.
"I mean, a lot of the kids that we have don't enjoy school sometimes. And they really enjoy this program. And they're asking me how to sign up for next year before the camp is over," Camp Director Lindsey Goldman said.
This year's camp is happening next week from 9 to 3 each day. There are still about 25 spots available. Learn how to sign up here.