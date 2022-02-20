Calling all vendors - Marshall, Illinois announces plans for summer farmer's market

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... East Fork White River, Wabash River, White River. .A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and partially frozen ground has led to flooding along much of the Wabash River, White River south of Indianapolis, and portions of the East Fork White River in western, central, and southern Indiana. Rainfall from this past Wednesday night through Thursday amounted to 1.5 to 2.5 inches. Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue into the first week of March. Upcoming precipitation this week may prolong flooding, and even cause recurrence of flooding on smaller waterways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Monday morning by around 1115 AM CST /1215 PM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY, MARCH 02... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 02. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April 2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CST Sunday /9:30 PM EST Sunday/ the stage was 22.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Sunday /9:30 PM EST Sunday/ was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, March 2. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&