Calling all vendors - Marshall, Illinois announces plans for summer farmer's market

Marshall, IL. (WTHI) - Listen up local vendors...there's a new farmers market coming to the Wabash Valley this year!
The Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Marshall Main Street to make this possible for the Marshall community this summer.
The best part is -- there are zero charges for a vendor spot!
Market organizers are calling for homemade, handmade, and homegrown items.
"One of the big exciting things about it is the farmer's market will be right before our city band concert. So, if you come out to the farmers market, you will be able to stay because it ends at 7:30 and the city band starts at 8. You can do both," Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nora Swalls said.
The plan is to have the market every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the summer months.
