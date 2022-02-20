Calling all treasure hunters - Missy's and Sissy's grand opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hey missy, there's a new antique store in town. It's called Missy's and Sissy's Treasures, and it's located at 569 N 13th Street in Terre Haute.
This weekend was the grand opening!
The shop specializes in mid-century things, with items ranging from the 1800s to the 1970s.
The owner's Jeff Blake and Missy Schaumleffel have been vending together for several years. They say the opening of their new shop feels like a celebration of how far they've come.
"It's so exciting, and the support we've gotten from friends and family and local businesses is truly wonderful," co-owner Jeff Blake said.
The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.