 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Calling all pickleballers; a look at the new-and-improved Brittlebank Park

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local park has received quite the make-over! Here's a look at the new-and-improved Brittlebank Park in Terre Haute!

The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in its honor on Saturday.

The event was to celebrate a laundry list of completed upgrades.

These include a new parking lot, bathrooms, pickleball and basketball courts, a playground, sidewalks and beautiful landscaping!

Alisha Clinkenbeard is new to pickleball and says these new courts are great for the community!

"This is something people of all ages can do, which I love because it's universal. You can do it if you're 12, you can do it if you're 95. It's to your own strength," Clinkenbeard said.

If you want to check it out, the park is located at 2100 Grant Street.

Recommended for you