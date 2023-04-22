Calling all pickleballers; a look at the new-and-improved Brittlebank Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local park has received quite the make-over! Here's a look at the new-and-improved Brittlebank Park in Terre Haute!
The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in its honor on Saturday.
The event was to celebrate a laundry list of completed upgrades.
These include a new parking lot, bathrooms, pickleball and basketball courts, a playground, sidewalks and beautiful landscaping!
Alisha Clinkenbeard is new to pickleball and says these new courts are great for the community!
"This is something people of all ages can do, which I love because it's universal. You can do it if you're 12, you can do it if you're 95. It's to your own strength," Clinkenbeard said.
If you want to check it out, the park is located at 2100 Grant Street.