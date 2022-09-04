Calling all history lovers - The Time Traveler's Club is back in action

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all history lovers!
The Time Traveler's Club is back with a unique opportunity! The Vigo County History Center and the Indiana Landmarks is hosting a special tour this week!
It'll be at the Terre Haute First National Bank building on September 7th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Folks will be able to experience the architecture of the treasured landmark up close!
The building has been closed to the public for nearly 15 years now.
The event is free for Vigo County History Center members, and $7 for general admission!
You can purchase a spot by calling the History Center at number, (812)-235-9717.