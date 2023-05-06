Calling all custard lovers; southside Culver's breaks ground in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you live on the southside of town, here's some delicious news for you! You will soon have better access to custard!
Culvers had the groundbreaking for its fairgrounds location on Saturday!
It was in partnership with the Wabash Valley Master Gardeners. The theme for the event was "Growing Together."
Dozens of team members, families, and children helped scoop the dirt to mark the beginning of the building process.
"The master gardeners are providing the seed and helping those children learn how to grow. So, they'll be able to take home something and watch that grow, as we grow our restaurant. We're all doing this as one," Renee and Matt Bilyeu said.
There will be some special ag touches to the restaurant -- such as a three seasons room.
The Culver's is expected to open sometime this year.