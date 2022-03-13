Calling all actors - 'Shrek the Musical' coming to Community Theatre of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all actors!
Shrek the Musical is coming to the Community Theatre of Terre Haute!
Auditions will be held Monday, March 14th and Tuesday, March 15th at 7 p.m. These will take place at the Community Theatre of Terre Haute.
The director is asking for four men, three women, and a large ensemble.
Organizers say it's just like the story that we know and love -- only now there's song and dance!
They say there is a role for everyone!
"Everyone can come in and do something exciting to them. Whether you're a painter, singer, or you want to direct. It's really important to have a place where people can come and do their thing," Music Director Christiana Wittenmyer said.
You must be 12-or-older, and bring sheet music for the vocal audition.