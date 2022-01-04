You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Terre Haute, Montezuma, and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour and Rivervale.

White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston.

Wabash River at Covington and Mount Carmel.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend putting
several rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is
expected to crest near Hutsonville and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 11.2 feet Friday,
January 14.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

California twins born 15 minutes apart separated by birth year

  • 0
California twins born 15 minutes apart separated by birth year

Big brother Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born on New Year's Eve while his sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, made her debut on January 1 at exactly midnight, according to Natividad Medical Center in Monterey County.

 Natividad Medical Center

A set of California twins born 15 minutes apart are already distinguishing themselves with different birthdays.

Big brother Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born on New Year's Eve while his sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, made her debut on January 1 at exactly midnight, according to Natividad Medical Center in Monterey County.

Identical twins aren't always genetically identical, new study finds

According to the hospital, twins born in different years is about a one in two million chance.

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," said the twins' mother, Fatima Madrigal. "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

Aylin weighed in at 5 pounds, 14 ounces while big bro tipped the scales at 6 pounds, 1 ounce, according to the hospital.

"This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career," said Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group and faculty at Natividad. "It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!"

Alfredo and Aylin will join three older siblings who are very excited to meet the twins.

