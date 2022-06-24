By the numbers: How many abortions took place in Indiana and Illinois in 2020?

How often "do abortion procedures happen in Indiana and Illinois?
We have broken down some of the stats for you from each state's department of health.
In Illinois, there were 46,243 induced pregnancy terminations reported in 2020. About 9,600 of those patients were not from Illinois.
The majority came from Missouri, and about 1,800 were from Indiana.
For Indiana, in 2020, providers reported 7,756 abortion procedures. Of that number, roughly 384 were out-of-state patients.