...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

By the numbers: How many abortions took place in Indiana and Illinois in 2020?

  • Updated
  • 0

How often "do abortion procedures happen in Indiana and Illinois?

We have broken down some of the stats for you from each state's department of health.

In Illinois, there were 46,243 induced pregnancy terminations reported in 2020. About 9,600 of those patients were not from Illinois.

The US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. Do you think it is the right decision to put the decision on abortion laws in the hands of individual states?

You voted:

The majority came from Missouri, and about 1,800 were from Indiana.

For Indiana, in 2020, providers reported 7,756 abortion procedures. Of that number, roughly 384 were out-of-state patients.

