"By far our biggest fundraiser," grab a hot bowl of chili all while supporting this nonprofit's cause.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Campus Ministries is hosting its 32nd annual Chili Fest.
The event raises money for the ministries' Christian-based support for students and the community.
At the Chili Fest, you'll get a hot bowl of chili, chips, a hot dog or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, dessert, and a drink. There will be vegetarian options as well.
A silent auction will also be going on with prizes like a two night stay at French Lick, dinner at a country club, and more. You can find that auction online here.
"It is by far our biggest fundraiser, and as most people know, the pandemic put a lot of strain on non profits. So, we're really hoping for a vary successful event this year." United Campus Ministries' reverend Dawn Black shared with News 10.
The Chili Fest will be at Central Presbyterian Church on 125 North Seventh Street in Terre Haute.
Events will kick off at 11:30 in the morning and run through 2 in the afternoon February 26.
Tickets will be $12 each and available on sight the day of the event. Dine-in and carry-out will be available.