 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any shower or thunderstorm that develops
this evening will have the potential to produce even stronger
wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

"By far our biggest fundraiser," grab a hot bowl of chili all while supporting this nonprofit's cause.

  • Updated
  • 0
UNITED CAMPUS MINISTRIES
By Tony Kassissieh

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Campus Ministries is hosting its 32nd annual Chili Fest.

The event raises money for the ministries' Christian-based support for students and the community.

At the Chili Fest, you'll get a hot bowl of chili, chips, a hot dog or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, dessert, and a drink. There will be vegetarian options as well.

A silent auction will also be going on with prizes like a two night stay at French Lick, dinner at a country club, and more. You can find that auction online here.

"It is by far our biggest fundraiser, and as most people know, the pandemic put a lot of strain on non profits. So, we're really hoping for a vary successful event this year." United Campus Ministries' reverend Dawn Black shared with News 10.

The Chili Fest will be at Central Presbyterian Church on 125 North Seventh Street in Terre Haute.

Events will kick off at 11:30 in the morning and run through 2 in the afternoon February 26.

Tickets will be $12 each and available on sight the day of the event. Dine-in and carry-out will be available.

Recommended for you