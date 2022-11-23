Buying that hot new gadget online? Scammers could be trying to rip you off

Counterfeit products cost the global economy over $500 billion a year.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is launching the "Shop Smart" campaign to protect consumers.

Counterfeit goods are a problem all year long but tend to spike around the holidays.

The "Shop Smart" campaign's goal is to work with businesses and law enforcement to raise awareness about this problem.

News 10 spoke with a representative from Amazon about what you can do to stay safe.

"Make sure it's a product that is highly recommended, so look at the reviews, and also know what is the source of the product? Is it from a company like Amazon? The stamp behind other products they sell," Anna Dalla Val said.

She also shared that if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

If you see a counterfeit product or fall victim to one, contact customer service for a refund.