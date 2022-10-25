Busy Terre Haute intersection remains four-way stop as crews make repairs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy Terre Haute intersection has a temporary change.
There was damage to the traffic lights at 25th and Poplar Streets after a weekend crash.
Crews are working to fix it. But in the meantime, treat the intersection like a four-way stop.
There are temporary stop signs and message boards to warn drivers.
Crews expect to pour the concrete to make repairs on Wednesday. It'll take three days to cure.
There are also a few parts being ordered. In the meantime, the street department asks you to be patient and use caution.