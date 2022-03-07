Businessman convicted in attack on wife released from prison

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette and the Wabash River.


.Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along
portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the
next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages are rising again due to
the one to over two and a half inches of rain received from Saturday
night through this morning. Minor flooding is expected, which
primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.5 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette and along the length of the Wabash
River.


&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:30 PM CST Monday /3:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 18.3
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:30 PM CST Monday /3:30 PM EST Monday/ was 18.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:45 PM EST Monday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5
feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Businessman convicted in attack on wife released from prison

  • 0
Police lights

WTHI File Photo

BULL VALLEY, Ill. (AP) — A millionaire businessman convicted of trying to kill his wife during a 2004 attack in their suburban Chicago mansion has been released from prison.

Billy J. Cox, 80, was released on Feb. 25 after serving the required 85% of his 20-year sentence, according to a notice from the Illinois Department of Corrections, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reported.

A jury found Cox guilty in 2007 of attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery for trying to kill his then 65-year-old wife, Carolyn Cox, in September 2004 in their 15,000-square-foot Bull Valley mansion.

He struck her with a blunt object and dragged her through their home before locking her in the garage, where he left two vehicles idling so carbon monoxide fumes would kill her, court records state.

Carolyn Cox was found alive by police who went to the couple’s home after concerned relatives were unable to reach her on the day of a planned trip to Paris.

She divorced Billy Cox in 2008 and remarried, changing her name to Carolyn Mahoney and later speaking out against domestic violence, saying it affects everyone, no matter how rich or poor. She died in 2019.

Cox and his late former wife had become wealthy by building Exacto Inc., a chemical company based in Sharon, Wisconsin.

