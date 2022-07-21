Businesses throughout the state of Indiana sign letter to support abortion access

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - We are now just days away from the start of the Indiana Special Session.
One of the things lawmakers will consider is updates to abortion restrictions within the state. As a response, hundreds of businesses throughout the state are showing their support for abortion access in Indiana.
On Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana (ACLU) released the "Don't Ban Equality" Letter.
The letter includes more than 250 businesses supporting women's access to reproductive care. This includes businesses in the Wabash Valley like Capelli Salon and 25th Street Tavern.
The letter comes just a day after Indiana republicans proposed a new bill banning abortion. There are exceptions, however, for cases of rape, incest, and to protect a women's life. But, some republicans are advocating for a ban on all abortions.
Either way, businesses on the list say they want to keep women's reproductive rights a top priority.
"Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare, including abortion threatens the health, independence, and economic stability of our employees and customers," Katie Blair, the Director of Advocacy and Public Policy at the ACLU of Indiana, said. "Simply put it goes against our values and is bad for business."
The Special Session is scheduled to begin Monday and last two weeks. The ACLU says it plans to testify.
For the full letter and the list of businesses, click here.