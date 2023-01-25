Businesses donate to give community winter clothes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In a timely act of generosity, Duke Energy and a local Candles Hallmark store donated winter clothing to locals.
The companies gave the clothing to the Terre Haute North Vigo High School club called Bring Change to Mind to distribute.
The three groups met at the West Terre Haute Community Center to lay out the clothing for the public.
News 10 spoke with the club's president about their mission to support the community.
"just to show that, yes, I am here if you need anything, just let us know- reach out... and we will try and reach out and help," shared Sadie Osburn, President of the Bring Change to Mind Club.
Osburn says the businesses donated 150 scarves and 150 hats to the community.