Businesses are working to build housing in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Private businesses are helping to build up housing infrastructure in Sullivan. It's part of a project that started several years ago.
The city cleared about 60 blighted properties, then sold the lots to local builders. Now, construction has started on new houses on those lots.
Troy Stanton is one of the developers. He says building these houses isn't about the profit. It's about making the community thrive.
"so I understand that, hey, the more people that are here, the more they're gonna shop. The more that are going to eat here. The schools and that kind of thing. So that was the thing that bricks and gables wanted to be a part of," Stanton said.
Right now, 12 houses are in the process of being built. About 24 more will be built in the future.