Businesses are gearing up for Mother's Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mother's Day is six days away. If you haven't shown your mother some love with a nice gift yet, local businesses say now is the time.
Mother's Day is Sunday, and florists at Maggie & Moe's are gearing up for the big day. Florists are getting various flower arrangements together ahead of Sunday.
"We're kinda just now seeing the big bulk of our mother's day orders starting to come in I think because it's so early in May and there's been just a lot of other things going on in our community that people are just now realizing it's next weekend," says the owner Molly Barrett.
The owner, Molly Barrett says sales are down compared to last year. She says 2020 was her biggest year in sales. She adds it probably caused folks couldn't spend time with their loved ones due to the pandemic.
"Specifically for mother's day over the last couple of years with COVID have been extremely busy cause people couldn't get out and see their loved ones, so one of the ways they could at least express happy mothers day was to send flowers."
Barrett says the sooner you get your order in the better!
"We do have a limited supply of flowers if there's something specific you want that we would need to get in, we would need to have the time to do that, but we do always get to a point where we just can't physically accept anymore order cause we don't have any flowers or we just don't have the time to get them made or delivered."
She adds she's also seen a container or vase shortage to put her flowers in, but the shortage has her getting creative.
"We always enjoy trying to be more creative about what you put something in, so rather than using a clear vase maybe it's a pitcher or coffee mug, something that they can keep and use again."
If you're still in need of a last-minute Mother's Day gift, don't hesitate to reach out to a local small business.