Business partners to restore historic building in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - When you walk through the doors of what is known as Oddfellows Hall in Washington, you take a step back in time.
Unfortunately, time has taken it's toll on the one hundred and fifty year old building.
Dusty Davis and Ryan Dashner purchased the building over one year ago.
Recently, Davis and Dashner were one of ten awarded a grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
"We received a little over sixty-eight thousand and it will go toward exterior renovations only", said Davis.
Work on the exterior will begin in January.
The plan is to remove and restore the original windows, repair and restore the front porch and re-tuck pointing brick.
The outside project will take about a year to complete.
Once finished, the duo will begin working on the inside.
While the inside still has many original walls, doors and fixtures, a lot of T-L-C is needed.
The grant received will only cover the exterior renovation, not the interior.
Davis says while there are some tax credits that can be received on the back side of the project, most of the funds will come from private funding.
The project is expected to be completed in 2024.
Once finished, both Davis and Dashner hope to add a small restaurant or store downstairs and a reception hall upstairs.
"Whatever business ends up inside it, we want them to be a business that has lot's of traffic so the people of Washington can enjoy this historic property" said Dashner.
In the meantime, both look forward to getting started with the project.